Crews respond to early morning house fire in Junction City

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – An early morning house fire in Junction City caused an estimated $75,000 in damages Thursday morning.

The Junction City Fire Department responded to the residential structure fire located at 2706 Oakwood Dr. at 2:21 a.m.

Dispatch reported to JCFD that the fire was at the rear of the structure with a propane bottle on the deck and that all occupants were out of the house.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire in the rear of the structure.

JCFD reports the fire had involved the attic area from the outside of the deck. Crews then opened the roof interior to extinguish the fire in the attic.

No injuries were reported.

Investigation has the cause determined to be accidental and caused by improperly discarded smoking material.