Kansas governor won’t comment on reports of agriculture job in Rome

KSNT News Published: Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A public radio report Wednesday says Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback will be named to an ambassadorship in Rome representing the U.S. at United Nations agricultural organizations.

The Kansas Public Radio report cited an anonymous former high-ranking government official as it source.

The report said Brownback would be named U.S. ambassador for three food and agriculture organizations in Rome. There has been speculation for weeks that Brownback would be offered an appointment in the administration of President Donald Trump.

KSNT News spoke to the Kansas governor Thursday morning who said that he would not comment on the reports.

Brownback spokeswoman Melika Willoughby would neither confirm nor deny the report to The Associated Press on Wednesday and said the governor is focused on balancing the state budget and working on a new school funding system.

The report comes at a time when Kansas is facing a budget crisis and Brownback is trying to stave off tax increases supported by many in his own party. If he leaves, Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer would become governor.

 

The Associated Press Contributed to this Report 

 

