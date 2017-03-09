Semi crash slows traffic on US 75 in Holton

HOLTON, Kan. (KSNT) – An accident late Thursday afternoon is slowing traffic in Holton.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse says traffic has been reduced to one lane in Holton on southbound U.S. Highway 75 due to a large grain hauler overturning at the intersection of K-16 and U.S. 75.

The Holton Police Department and Kansas Highway Patrol are on scene along with Holton Fire and Jackson County EMS and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.