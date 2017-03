TOPEKA (KSNT) – Jesse Moss started out the game hitting two threes to give the Thunderbirds a fast start and Shawnee Heights would hold on.

Moss finished with 18 points, and Shawnee Heights is moving on in the Class 5A State Tournament after a 57-52 win over St. Thomas Aquinas.

Shawnee Heights will face Goddard-Eisenhower tomorrow night.