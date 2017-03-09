Tracking snow for Saturday

Temperatures will be falling as overnight lows go down to the lower 30s with a northeast breeze at 5-15 mph and wind chills falling into the upper 10s and lower 20s.

A mix of sun and clouds for your Friday, but about 30 degrees cooler with high temperatures in the middle 40s. Northeast breeze at 5-15 mph.

We are still tracking the chances for snow late Friday night into Saturday. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s during the overnight hours only climbing into the lower 30s on Saturday, allowing for snow to fall across the area. As of right now our western and southern counties are looking to get a dusting to 2″, while our northern and eastern counties could be getting anywhere from 2-3″.

We’ll dry out for Saturday night into Sunday morning with temperatures topping out in the upper 30s, then a rain/snow mix possible again by Sunday night.

-Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller