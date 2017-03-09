United Way of Junction City-Geary County short $20,000

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – United Way in Junction City is short more than $20,000 of its campaign which could means cuts to people in the community. United Way helps more than a dozen agencies in Geary County. Places like the YMCA that has their swimming classes for students, and even their food pantry for the community could see cuts. United Way is looking for your help in the community to get the funds needed. Nichole Mader, Executive Director with United Way believes the economy might be the problem. But the main concern is how people in the community could be affected.

“Open Door, they use it to maintain their funding,” Mader said. “They use it to help the population that’s staying at the shelter. And that’s maybe one less family that’s able to come in and receive resources.”

If you’d like to help out and donate to United Way click here.

