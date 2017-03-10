Boy Scouts prepare for St. Patrick’s Day events

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The snow that is in our forecast isn’t stopping the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Topeka. KSNT News found out what one Boy Scout group is doing despite the snowy forecast

The winter weather this weekend isn’t stopping these Topeka Boy Scouts from the Saint Patrick’s parade festivities.

“So we have two different scout type themed beds that we have decorated here,” Corey Davis, Scout Master for Crew 57 said.

They have two beds for bed racing and the parade. One of them is based on kayaking.

“We have tied some rope canoe, some rope and over that we have this white cloth to kind of simulate water and we have a crew sign,” Brayden Muir, a Boy Scout said.

The other looks like a campsite.

“Plywood under there holding this brown tarp that kind of looks like dirt and we have a fake tree, troop sign and a little camp fire,” Muir said.

The two beds designs follow closely to what Boy Scouts are all about – being outdoors.

“We are scouts so we do it kind of representing them,” Muir said.

And they look forward to showing off their beds that’ll turn into floats.

“The parade, it’ll be fun to show off what we have been doing,” Muir continued.

“I think it looks great, we have put lots of work into it, it’s kind of hard to figure out how it’ll be situated and organized but I like it,” Spencer Haddock, another Boy Scout said.

But the cold weather downtown isn’t going to be bringing down their luck.

“It’s going to be cold, layer up in gloves and hand warmers and stuff like that,” Haddock said.

And they know the campfire on their float will warm their competitive spirit.

“We are hoping to take home prizes in both categories,” Davis said.

Boy Scouts from Crew 57 will be hoping the luck of the Irish is on their side during these Saint Patrick’s Day events.