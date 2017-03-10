Everything you need to know about the weekend snow storm(s)

We’re tracking much colder weather across Northeast Kansas – it is still WINTER after all. Temps will hangout in the 30s and 40s today. Meanwhile, our average high temperature for this time of the year is warming – seemingly by the day. Our seasonal benchmark is up to 54°. Save for late NEXT week, temperatures will remain BELOW that average throughout the foreseeable future. In fact, lows will plummet into the ‘teens’ this weekend. And don’t expect a high too much warmer than the ‘freezing mark’ tomorrow. Don’t put the winter gear away just yet!

All eyes are on a winter storm, taking direct aim at us tomorrow. As newer computer models come in, the picture of more snow and less rain/ice is painted. The movement of the storm will be northwest to southeast right over our neck of the woods. We’ll watch areas of snow develop across the northern counties as early as dawn tomorrow. As the storm churns southeast, snow will be brought to spots east of US-75 into the early afternoon. If temps can get above 32°, a couple plain old rain showers would be possible after lunchtime. Dress and travel accordingly – especially if you’re a parade-goer in Topeka on Saturday. We’re told the St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be on ‘rain (snow) or shine.’

Something to keep in mind, though – the storm’s path is NOT a lock. In fact, there’s still some wiggle room. And with a storm like this, location and general path are very important. In these cases we look at the overall trend in the computer models to help guide us on the most likely scenario within a wide range of difficult forecasts. And right now, the computer models are trending with a slower storm, that is drifting farther and farther east. That would argue for heavier snow bands across the eastern counties. That would also mean – a much more miserable day in places closer to Kansas City, than say, Manhattan. This is certainly something we’re continuing to watch over the next several hours. In terms of snowfall accumulations, it looks like the eastern counties (places around US-75 and farther east) could pick-up a solid ‘inch plus’ of snow – while the western half of our area wouldn’t get much more than a dusting. Again, things could change (and they likely will) that’s why we’re monitoring this tricky weekend storm very closely. Stay tuned.

As if one winter storm isn’t enough, we’re tracking another shot a wintry weather as early as Sunday night. Temperatures will be a bit more mild (but not by much) later this weekend. This argues for much more of a rain/snow mix. The timing looks to be rain/snow showers developing on Sunday evening (7-10pm) across the northern counties, and just like Saturday, diving south/east into Monday morning. At this point, widespread ice is NOT in the forecast, but slick spots will be as temps crash into the 20s Monday morning. Any time rain and snow are in the same forecast, know that the roads could become icy. We’re watching the Monday morning commute to have the most impact from the 2nd round of winter weather this weekend. Stay tuned.

Next week looks much more tranquil, after Monday. We’re tracking a slow warm-up into the second half of next week. Temps will get closer to 60° next Thursday. Dry skies look to prevail heading into St. Patrick’s Day Weekend. We’ll continue fine-tuning the extended forecast in the coming days, though – after our most recent shot of winter moves through. Take it easy this weekend and plan accordingly.

You're already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as tomorrow's weather-maker slides in.

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert