FAA approves new airworthiness certificate for B-29 Doc

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – B-29 Doc has officially completed ‘phase one’ of its flight test operations. The Federal Aviation Administration approved a new airworthiness certificate for the historic warbird.

The “special airworthiness certificate” removes the flight limitation restrictions on distance and flight pattern. The FAA approval means Doc’s Friends, Inc. can begin touring with the airplane with reduced flight limitations.

“We’ve been working for the past several months with the Wichita FAA office, along with the FAA team in Washington, D.C., and we are pleased that we have satisfied the requirements for ‘phase one’ of flight test operations,” said Jim Murphy, Doc’s Friends Restoration Program Manager. “The FAA’s approval means we can begin the next phase of our restoration and flight operations plan, and that includes sharing our historic warbird with air shows around the United States.”

The 2017 B-29 Doc tour schedule will include multiple public events in at least six states. Information will be released online at www.b-29doc.com.