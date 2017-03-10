Kansas Senate panel OKs medical marijuana bill

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas Senate committee has endorsed a measure that would let doctors and physicians prescribe and dole out what’s described as “non-intoxicating” medicine derived from a marijuana chemical compound.

The Wichita Eagle reports that senators initially were supposed to vote on a measure that would legalize the use of cannabis for certain medical conditions.

But an amendment stripped out that measure and replaced it with another that would allow medical professionals to prescribe and dispense “non-intoxicating cannabinoid medicine.” The bill does not define non-intoxicating.

The Senate Federal and State Affairs Committee approved that bill Thursday. The measure now goes to the full Senate.

 

