Manhattan officials respond to several incidents causing damage before Fake Patty’s Day

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Manhattan Fire Department says they have responded to several incidents that caused damage recently as preparations for the annual Fake Patty’s Day continue.

Firefighters have responded to three separate incidents in the past week causing a total estimated damage of $35,000 to property and contents.

MFD says the first incident occurred on Wednesday at 7:31 p.m. at the Royal Towers apartments located at 1700 North Manhattan Avenue. A small kitchen fire occurred inside an apartment caused by unattended cooking that caused an estimated $5,000 in damage.

The second incident occurred just after 10:00 Thursday morning at 3044 Geneva Drive, when a vehicle left the roadway and struck a residential home. MFD says the accident caused an estimated $15,000 in damage to the structure and resulted in the drive of the vehicle being injured.

MFD reports the third incident occurred at 12:53 p.m. on Thursday at 1231 Houston Street, involving a detached garage fire. Officials say the fire was quickly confined to the garage by firefighters, causing an estimated $15,000 in damages. MFD says the cause of the fire was determined to be accidental caused by the occupant working on an ATV.

The Manhattan Fire Department tells KSNT News all three of the residences were occupied at the time of the incidents and the occupants of the structures were able to exit without any reported injuries.