Missing Wichita woman’s car found

PARKVILLE, Missouri (KSNW) – Searchers who were looking for missing Wichita woman Toni Anderson have found a car and a body.

Police say a car pulled from the Missouri River in the Parkville area is Anderson’s car.

They say the body in the car is that of a woman, but they say the body is unidentifiable at this time.

Anderson, who was a student at UMKC, has been missing since early January.

Our sister station in Kansas City says the search Friday started because Anderson’s parents hired a sonar team out of Illinois. The Kansas City Police Department assisted the sonar team with the search.