Police investigating deadly shooting near Emporia State

KSNT News Published: Updated:
Photo Courtesy: Zach Hacker/Emporia Gazette

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Police are investigating a murder Friday morning in Emporia.

The Emporia Police Department confirmed a shooting took place in the 1300 block of Merchant Street near Emporia State University a little before 10:00 Friday night.

Police tell KSNT News the shooting happened on the ground level of the Heartland Apartments.  Residents were evacuated and police escorted them across the street to the Emporia State campus.

Emporia Police have confirmed a woman was shot and killed but haven’t released her identification.

No word yet on the identities of who else was involved but a man was arrested and put in jail about 45 minutes after the shooting.

Police confirmed with KSNT News the man was the shooter after bringing him to their station for questioning.

According to the Emporia Gazette this is the first homicide in Emporia since April 2013.

KSNT News will have continuing coverage this morning on KSNT News and on KSNT.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s