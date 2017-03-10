Police investigating deadly shooting near Emporia State

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Police are investigating a murder Friday morning in Emporia.

The Emporia Police Department confirmed a shooting took place in the 1300 block of Merchant Street near Emporia State University a little before 10:00 Friday night.

Police tell KSNT News the shooting happened on the ground level of the Heartland Apartments. Residents were evacuated and police escorted them across the street to the Emporia State campus.

Emporia Police have confirmed a woman was shot and killed but haven’t released her identification.

No word yet on the identities of who else was involved but a man was arrested and put in jail about 45 minutes after the shooting.

Police confirmed with KSNT News the man was the shooter after bringing him to their station for questioning.

According to the Emporia Gazette this is the first homicide in Emporia since April 2013.

