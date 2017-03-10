Snow to move into Northeast Kansas on Saturday

What we’re tracking:

Snow for Saturday

Rain showers Sunday evening

Clearing out next week

Mostly cloudy and cold tonight with temperatures in the upper 20s overnight. A slight chance for showers to develop overnight ahead of the main rain of snow Saturday.

On Saturday, a band of snow will develop and gradually spread south through the morning hours. The best chance for snow will be in the middle of the day, with snow pushing south and mixing with rain by late afternoon. Highs in the lower to middle 30s. East wind 5-15mph. Snow accumulation will range from a dusting south to 1-2″ near Topeka to 2″+ up north.

Dry weather for Saturday night and most of Sunday with highs in the lower 40s, but another round of rain showers will move through Sunday evening before clearing out again for Monday.

– KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller