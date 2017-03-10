Topeka names new fire chief

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The City of Topeka has selected Craig Duke as the city’s new fire chief.

Duke is a former deputy fire chief of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County in Kansas City, Kansas.

The City says Duke will begin his new position in Topeka on March 20 and will earn $125,000 annually.

Interim City Manager Doug Gerber said he is thrilled to welcome Duke to the team.

“This was a thorough process that gave the City some great choices, and throughout, Duke was a thoughtful, inquisitive and committed candidate. His background matches the needs of the Topeka Fire Department, and I know he will be a great fit in the fire department and across the City of Topeka.”

Duke earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Management and Human Relations from MidAmerica Nazarene University and an Associate of Arts Degree in Fire Science from Kansas City Community College. He has also been certified as a Kansas Emergency Manager.

In Topeka, Duke will head the $27 million, 246-employee fire department. He said his first tasks will be to meet with city management, fire management and fire employees to learn about issues facing the City and fire department and discuss priorities moving forward.

“I’m excited and humbled by being chosen,” Duke said. “My wife, Denise, and I are looking forward to working and living in Topeka.”