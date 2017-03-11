AAA urges drivers to use caution when they spring forward

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – As daylight savings time approaches, AAA is reminding drivers, who will lose an hour of sleep, to adjust more than their clocks. They urge everyone to also change their sleeping habits to prevent drowsy driving.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that 35 percent of United States drivers sleep less than the recommended seven hours, which contributes to drowsy drivers being involved in more than one in five fatal crashes on U.S. roadways each year.

AAA says drivers should not rely on their bodies to provide warning signs that they are fatigued. Some tips for longer drives include:

Travel at times when normally awake

Schedule a break every two hours or every 100 miles

Avoid heavy foods

Travel with an alert passenger and take turns driving

Avoid medications that cause drowsiness or other impairment