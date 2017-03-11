Driver leads police on chase through Southeast Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police arrested a driver after they led officers on a high speed chase through the city.

The chase began around 10:30 p.m. Friday night in Southeast Topeka. Police told KSNT News crew on the scene that it started near the intersection where last weekend’s shooting happened on 23rd Street.

Police say they used a “tactical maneuver” to eventually stop the driver less than an hour later near 11th Street and Chandler.

Officials have not released any information about why the driver initiated or who the driver is.

KSNT News will provide more details as they become available.