Rental registration takes hold in MHK

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – With over 60 percent of structures in Manhattan being used as rental properties, the need for a rental inspection program was first presented to city commissioners in the fall of 2015.

Although similar things had been done in the past, the governing body knew that they needed to return to the drawing board if they wanted to meet expectations of K-State students – who argued the need was out of a concern for student safety.

Mayor Usha Reddi told KSNT news, “tenants might be having big parties and leave a big mess. Maybe they’re pouring oil down the drain and don’t know how to clean it up.” Speaking to the need for educating renters on how to care for and maintain a rental property.

An ordinance took effect March 7, establishing a rental registration program.

The registration program strayed from the original idea of rental inspection, because of legal parameters surrounding how inspections can be conducted.

The mayor says the new program will help renters identify problems and how to solve them. Teaching them who they should call when things go wrong or when they have a question.

The ordinance requires property owners to register their properties with the city, allowing them to collect up to date contact information.

The city will also gather information on how a property is used and begin working with K-State on procedures for educating renters.