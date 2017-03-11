Shooting leaves one in critical condition

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Police are investigating an overnight shooting that has left one person in critical condition.

Police tell us it happened in the 300 block of West 21st Street North just after 1:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they say they found a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his left hip area.

The victim was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Police say the injury could be self-inflicted, but will continue to investigate.

At this time, officers say there are no suspects involved in the incident.