Space heater sparks garage fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department responded to calls about a structure fire at 506 SE Cottage Ave. just after 3:30 Saturday morning.

When they arrived, they found a single story wood framed garage structure engulfed in flames and smoke. Firefighters were able to put out the fire and keep it confined to the garage. The person inside the garage at the time of the fire was able to get out on their own before crews arrived and is doing fine.

Officials say the fire was caused by the improper use of a propane space heater. The fire caused an estimated $22,000 worth of damage.