Space heater sparks garage fire

By Published: Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department responded to calls about a structure fire at 506 SE Cottage Ave. just after 3:30 Saturday morning.

When they arrived, they found a single story wood framed garage structure engulfed in flames and smoke. Firefighters were able to put out the fire and keep it confined to the garage. The person inside the garage at the time of the fire was able to get out on their own before crews arrived and is doing fine.

Officials say the fire was caused by the improper use of a propane space heater. The fire caused an estimated $22,000 worth of damage.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s