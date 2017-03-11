Topeka’s wintry parade, Irish fest

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Topeka’s Irish Fest and Saint Patrick’s Day parade still went on. Regardless of the weather hundreds came to downtown Topeka to have a good time, grab a bite to eat and of course wear something green. However this year things were different. The snow is something that hasn’t happened in previous years. There were a few hundred people out but nothing like the few thousand that come any other year.

“It’s snowed before in March,” parade goer, Desiree Miller said. “I wasn’t expecting it, but it’s okay. I was hesitant about coming out here, but it’s still fun.”

Some events that were going on were the bed races where teams raced against each other in their custom made beds. Plus whiskey tasting a 5K fun run and food. Then came the parade…

“Happy St. Patty’s Day everybody,” a parade goer said.

There were floats, people in costumes and a couple of horses. And of course the KSNT News family showed up in their green bling along with our KSNT News Storm Tracker. But two people came all the way from Madrid came for more than just the parade…

“For party! For Irish! Irish people, lots of incredible history, great beer; great whiskey.”

The fun still went on all day long with only one cancellation which was the street carnival, but people were still out having a good time.