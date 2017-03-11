Tracking Saturday’s chances for snow

We are continuing to track our chances for Mother Nature’s last grasp of winter for us here in northeast Kansas for today.

We are starting off our Saturday morning with cloudy skies before a band of snow develops sometime after 9 am and gradually will spread south through the late morning hours. The best chance for snow will be in the middle of the day, sometime between noon and 6 pm, unfortunately in time for the St. Patrick’s Day celebration and parade in downtown Topeka so dress warmly and be ready for changing weather conditions if you will be heading out there.

The snow will be pushing south and could be mixing with some rain by late afternoon. As of right now, snow accumulations will range from a dusting south in places like Junction City and Emporia to 1-2″ near Topeka, Concordia and Manhattan to 2-3″ north in cities like Marysville and Seneca. If you are planning to be traveling, make sure you give yourself plenty of time and drive with caution on any snow covered roads you may encounter. High temperatures today will only be making it up to the lower to middle 30s with east winds 5-15 mph.

Clouds should decrease throughout the evening and overnight hours. It will be a cold night as overnight lows will be going down to the 20 degree mark. Sunday should be partly sunny with a chance of a rain/snow mix late Sunday night into Monday.

Stay tuned to KSNT News throughout the day as your KSNT Storm Track Weather team will continue to monitor the situation and will update you as more information on our snow event as it becomes available.

-KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Vanessa Alonso