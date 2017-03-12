A cloudy and rainy Sunday ahead

Some areas of northeast Kansas are dealing with some foggy conditions this morning. The fog should burn off by late morning making way for partly sunny skies today. Temperatures will eventually warm up today to the middle to high 40s with south winds 5-15 mph.

More clouds will be moving in late tonight before our next disturbance moves in with some scattered showers. It’s a quick moving system that will be gone by the time you head out to work and school on Monday. The sunshine then returns to dominate the area Monday.

Our northern counties could see a snow showers falling early on Tuesday morning, but as it stands right now, it doesn’t look to be anything to worry about accumulation. We’ll keep a close eye on that possibility for snow. Otherwise, we look to stay sunny and dry until our next rain chance moves in on Friday. The 60s will also return to close out the week.

-KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Vanessa Alonso