TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Funeral arrangements are set for Blake Cazier, a two-year old Topeka boy who died on Tuesday from a battle against Acute Monoblastic Leukemia.

Visitation will be Tuesday, March 14th from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Topeka Bible Church. Funeral services will be at Topeka Bible Church on Wednesday, March 15th at 10:00 a.m. followed by a private burial ceremony.

Memorial contributions may be made to Team Blake in care of Penwell Gabel Mid-Town Chapel, 1321 SW 10th Avenue.