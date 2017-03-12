Hutchinson man pleads guilty in fatal traffic accident

By Published:

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) – A Hutchinson man pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in a collision that killed an 80-year-old man.

Twenty-five-year-old Everette Hardy entered the plea Friday in the May 2016 death of John Johnson, also of Hutchinson.

Johnson died in a Wichita hospital 23 days after the accident.

A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper testified during a Jan. 23 preliminary hearing that Hardy accelerated seconds before reaching the intersection to try and beat oncoming traffic and slammed into Johnson’s pickup at about 45 mph.

Hardy will be sentenced April 21.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s