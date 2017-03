MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – By the skin of their teeth, K-State’s late season success has bolstered them to an NCAA Tournament bid.

The Wildcats are the last team to make an at-large bid as they have earned a First Four berth and will play Wake Forest for a chance to earn the 11 seed.

That game will be played on Tuesday at 8:10 pm CST over at Dayton, OH.