PARKVILLE, Mo. (KSHB) – Toni Anderson’s mother says officials confirmed that her daughter’s body was the one discovered inside the vehicle pulled from the Missouri River last week.

Police have yet to confirm that to 41 Action News but have said that it was Anderson’s vehicle was the one pulled from the river.

Toni Anderson’s mother, Liz Anderson, also said her family is “incredibly grateful” for the help and support they’ve received from the community, media and police.