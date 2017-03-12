Two vehicle accident 1900 block of Topeka Blvd

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two vehicles collided at the 1900 block of Topeka Blvd. just after 7:15 on Sunday night.

A female driver was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and no signs of impairment. The status of the other driver, a male, is unknown at this time.

Both cars were traveling southbound on Topeka Blvd when the vehicle behind him was traveling at a higher rate of speed. The female driver attempted to go around him and struck his vehicle.

The accident is currently under investigation to determine who is at fault.