Wichita State comes to NCAA Tournament as #10 seed



WICHITA (KSNT) – After winning the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament, Wichita State was automatically in the NCAA Tournament, it just depended on the seed.

During the selection show, it was revealed that the Shockers gained a #10 seed in the South Region where they will face the 7-seeded Flyers of Dayton.

The team, thinking that they’ve earned a better seeding, voiced their opinion after the show.

“That’s just another thing that fuels us,” said Zach Brown, Wichita State junior forward. “People don’t think we’re good, or no better than a 10 seed, that’s just something we’ll have to deal with.”

Head Coach Gregg Marshall joked with the media that even though they had gotten an automatic bid, the committee still could’ve left them out.

“I’m just glad they didn’t forget about us,” Marshall said.

The Shockers were in the same situation last year, feeling that they earned better than a First Four berth, and they proved that by upsetting 6-seeded Arizona before eventually losing to 3-seeded Miami.

Wichita State and Dayton will face off in Indianapolis on Friday.