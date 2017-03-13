A few light snow showers possible early Tuesday

What we’re tracking:

Chilly north winds

Light snow possible Tuesday & Wednesday mornings

Warm weather by the weekend

With mostly cloudy skies and north winds, temperatures will fall into the lower 20s overnight. Combined together, that will create wind chills in the lower to middle 10s in the morning on Tuesday.

A quick-passing system early Tuesday will bring the chance for some light snow showers, but that will push east and weaken by early in the day. Highs Tuesday afternoon will climb into the upper 30s.

By Wednesday, a few light snow showers will be possible with yet another system, but that will clear out quickly with highs on Wednesday into the lower 40s. We’ll warm up to the middle 50s on Thursday with a slight chance for a shower, then sunnier weather ahead with much warmer temperatures by this weekend.

– KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller