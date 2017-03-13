Crews respond to apartment fire in downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews responded to a fire early Monday afternoon on the top floor of a downtown Topeka apartment building.

The fire was first reported around 1:00 p.m. in the 100 block of SE 9th Street with smoke coming from the top floor.

The Topeka Fire Department evacuated the two top floors and briefly shut down the area between 9th and Quincy and 9th and Kansas Ave. as they worked the fire.

The fire was contained to a kitchen in one apartment on the top floor.

No injuries were reported.

The estimated amount of damage is unknown at this time.

The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.

