Department store chain Gordmans files for bankruptcy

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Department store operator Gordmans is filing for bankruptcy protection and plans to liquidate the inventory of its 106 discount stores.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company announced Monday it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Gordmans had posted losses in five of its last six quarters. It’s stock price fell to 6 cents a share Monday after the announcement.

Gordmans did not give a time frame for the liquidation sale. It employs about 5,000 people at its stores in 22 states.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.