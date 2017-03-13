Does springing forward save you money?

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Does springing forward help curb energy costs?

It’s a common myth that more hours of daylight, mean fewer dollars tacked onto your energy bill.

Westar Energy officials say they’ve never kept track of energy differences during daylight saving time – so, there’s no proof that jumping an hour ahead means less monthly expense.

Company representative, Gina Penzig told KSNT News, ushering in spring is historically good for your wallet. “During that time, energy use naturally drops down quite a bit,” Penzig said. “Highest usage typically is during the summer months when the air conditioner is working all the time, trying to keep our homes comfortable.”

Congress believed daylight saving time would conserve energy, so they put it in place during World Wars I and II .

A 2008 study done by the U.S. Department of Energy reported the annual loss of a sleeping hour reduced annual energy consumption by only 0.03%.

The state of Indiana started saving daylight in 2006.

Researchers there found the use of electricity rose 1%.