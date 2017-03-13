Kansas House Committee passes bill on Industrial Hemp

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas is looking to help the hemp industry. One bill could help farmers and the hemp business.

It’s after a house committee voted to pass the bill to the House of Representatives.

“I think that the potential is there, I think, I know from personal experience that there are a lot of hemp products being imported from Canada in food products,” Rep. Les Mason said. “I think it is an untapped market here in the United States and very much for us here in Kansas.”

Hemp businesses uses oil seeds or plant stalks from hemp plants to produce various things ranging from high grade food to beauty products. This hits home for Representative Les Mason – who knows the uses of hemp food products first hand.

“My wife actually buys a lot of these foods because she is a cancer survivor,” Rep. Mason said. “It was my first experience to it then almost simultaneously Representative Dove was working on this project and so it all kind of clicked and make sense at that point.”

He also thinks this bill could help farmers and other people who are in the farming business.

“I think they are needing crops they could easily double crop and then we have been studying a lot of committees about our water shortage issues, our water table depleting and this is an almost 0 water crop,” Rep. Mason said.

But this did pass with some controversy — lawmakers questioning the difference between marijuana and hemp plants.

“The similarity is that it looks like marijuana that’s it, marijuana has a very high THC content. Hemp has 0.3% of THC,” Rep. Willie Dove said.

It’s not clear when the house will take a vote on it.