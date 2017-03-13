Saving daylight – countless rain and snow chances ahead

We’re tracking a chilly start to the work and school week. Temperatures won’t be moving a whole lot today, as breezy north winds dominate the ‘partly cloudy’ skies overhead. That means temperatures will hangout in the upper 30s and lower 40s today. Even though spring starts one week from today, Old Man Winter is trying to hold on for a few more days. And buckle up, because the next 4-5 days looks rather unsettled, with countless rain/snow chances in the forecast this week.

This week, Northeast Kansas barely sits inside an area where numerous storm systems move through. We’re tracking several chances for light snow and rain showers through Friday, with Friday being the BEST chance at meaningful precipitation. Weather-maker after weather-maker will move through the Eastern Plains and the Upper Midwest throughout this stretch. So, we’ll take the forecast day-by-day, fine-tuning it as the week rolls on. In a weather pattern like this, there’s lots of room for error, as the slightest wobble can make for a pretty dry (and cloudy) week. Generally, that’s what we expect to happen. A couple chances for snow showers and then some light rain later in the week. Otherwise, expect dry skies with more clouds than sunshine through Friday. We’re in for a slow yet gradual warm-up between now and Friday too. That argues for better RAIN chances later in the week. At this point, computer models suggest widespread rain will hold off until Friday. After that, it’s smooth sailing into a spring-like weekend…the last weekend of winter 2017. Stay tuned.

Highs will rebound into the 60s (and eventually the 70s) next weekend. We might not see much sunshine this week, but bountiful blue skies will be back by the weekend. Since daylight saving time has started, the days are slowly becoming longer and longer – giving us more hours of potential sunshine. It’s almost like spring is just around the corner! The vernal equinox is next Monday – March 20th! Can’t you hear the birds chirping already?

You're already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas.

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert