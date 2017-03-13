‘Skimmers’ found at 2 Manhattan gas stations

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Police are investigating after skimmers were found at two separate gas stations in Manhattan.

The Riley County Police Department says officers responded to two separate calls on March 9 and March 10 from local gas stations reporting they had found skimmers or devices that can be used to obtain credit or debit card information from customers paying at the pump.

RCPD reports both devices were found located inside the pump and were undetectable without opening the pumps.

The gas stations in question are the Shop Quick at 529 Richards Dr. and the Shop Quick at 430 Fort Riley Blvd.

RCPD says if you used either gas station to purchase gas from the pump, please review your bank statements for any fraudulent activity. If fraudulent activity is located, please call dispatch at 785-537-2112 to report the crime.

According to RCPD internal skimmers are becoming more common across the country. These skimmers are not detectible by consumers, so the best way to protect yourself is to make it a habit to monitor your bank statements and credit reports on a regular basis.

RCPD reports rumors have been swirling about skimmers at other gas stations in town, however no additional skimmers have been located at this time.