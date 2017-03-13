Three killed in North Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are investigating a triple killing that happened in North Topeka Sunday night.

Police tell KSNT News they were alerted about the possible killing in the 100 Block of NW Grant Street just after 11:00 p.m. When they arrived on scene, they found three adults dead inside a home.

Officers were able to confirm two males and one female are dead. They are still unsure how the three adults were killed.

No other details are being discussed at this time. KSNT News will provide information as it becomes available.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.