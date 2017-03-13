Victim’s family speaks out after triple killing in North Topeka

Related Coverage Five suspects in North Topeka triple murder have been arrested

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Police have identified the victims of Sundays triple killings as 19-year-old Matthew Leavitt, 38-year-old Nicole Fisher and 20-year-old Luke Davis, all of Topeka.

Five individuals have been booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges related to this incident. They have been identified as 26-year-old Richard Folsom, 19-year-old Shane Mays, 34-year-old Joseph Krahn, 32-year-old Brian Flowers, and 30-year-old Joseph Lowery, all of Topeka.

We spoke to the family of Matthew Leavitt who says their son knew one of the suspects arrested: Shane Mays.

“I keep on turning around and expect him to keep running through the door,” says Mathew’s father, William Leavitt. “He’s my boy.”

His brother, Joshua Gogian says that he became concerned once Matthew wasn’t responding to texts or calls.

“I actually came over to do laundry and my mom said he hadn’t been messaging her since last night,” he says. “He was supposed to come home and never showed up. I drove around looked for his car. It’s just traumatic when you can’t find your brother.”

Leavitt was most recently an employee at Papa Johns. He was also a former student at Washburn Rural.

“A lot of love in that kid,” says William Leavitt. “He had a wide amount of friends with him.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses.

Investigators are still attempting to locate a 2006 Red Pontiac G6 in connection with this incident.