Brownback signs final disaster declaration on fires

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback has signed a final disaster declaration covering 20 counties following last week’s wildfires that burned more than 1,000 square miles of the state.

Brownback signed the declaration Monday. He made an initial disaster declaration verbally on March 5, and the final document covers fires that started March 4.

One death and 11 injuries were attributed to the fires. The state said Monday that more than 40 homes and an unknown number of outbuildings were destroyed.

The state also said three bridges in Clark County and one in Meade County were destroyed. An unknown number of livestock died.

The counties listed in the declaration are Barber, Cheyenne, Clark, Comanche, Ellis, Ellsworth, Ford, Harvey, Hodgeman, Lane, Lincoln, McPherson, Meade, Ness, Pratt, Reno, Rice, Rooks, Russell, and Seward.