Cold air lingers for one more day

  • Another cold night
  • Cool for Wednesday
  • Big warm-up for the weekend

With drier weather tonight and a partly cloudy sky, temperatures will fall back into the upper 10s and lower 20s by Wednesday morning.

Light south winds return on Wednesday with scattered clouds and overall cool weather. Highs will be warmer than the last few days, topping out the middle to upper 40s.

However, much warmer weather moves our way later this week with upper 60s by Thursday and middle 60s Friday and Saturday. An even bigger warm-up is expected Sunday into Monday with highs in the lower to middle 70s.

– KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

