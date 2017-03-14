Family remembers man after Goodyear plant death

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – James Lay was a family man.

That’s how his family told KSNT News he’ll be remembered.

“He loved life and all of us,” his wife Cindy Lay said through tears.

61-year-old Lay took a job pulling orders at the North Topeka Goodyear plant a few months ago.

He died there the night of March 13, after something fell and hit him on the head. Co-workers found him after they noticed he wasn’t at his usual spot when an order came through.

An investigation into Lay’s death has been opened by OSHA. It should be completed within six months.