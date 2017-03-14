Five Topeka men appear in court connected to triple murder

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT) – A group of Topeka men accused of first-degree murder, aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping appeared in Shawnee County Court Tuesday morning. This comes after 20-year-old Luke Davis, 38-year-old Nicole Fisher and 19-year-old Matthew Leavitt, who were found dead in North Topeka on Saturday.

According to the Topeka Police Department, five Topeka men are being held in connection with this crime: 32-year-old Brian Flowers, 26-year-old Richard Folsom, 34-year-old Joseph Krahn, 30-year-old Joseph Lowery, and 19-year-old Shane Mays.

Krahn and Mays are accused of three counts of first-degree murder. Flowers and Lowery are accused of three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of aggravated kidnapping. Folsom is accused of identity theft and interference with a law enforcement officer.

No official charges have been filed at this time. The judge said the district attorney has until Thursday to officially file charges against the five suspects.

Shawnee County District Attorney Michael Kagay told KSNT News that his office will be releasing more information about the crime and the charges on Thursday. We’ll keep you updated as this story progresses.