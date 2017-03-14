Freezing weather sticks around a while longer

We’re tracking the coldest day of the week – yes, even colder than yesterday. Daytime temperatures will be trapped in the 20s and 30s – at least the winds will be lighter! A couple bursts of energy continue to head our direction over the next 24 hours. Reports of light snow have been coming in from N. Central Kansas already today. Snow showers will drift east, with maybe a quick dusting possible near the Nebraska state-line. Otherwise, the clouds hang tough again today with highs nearly 20° BELOW AVERAGE for this time of the year. Speaking of – our average high is warming, seemingly by the day. It’s now up to 55°! Warmer days are ahead, but we won’t back above that seasonal standard until Thursday afternoon (at the absolute earliest). Similar to today, there’s another ISOLATED chance for rain/snow showers again tomorrow. Any chances for rain and snow will come before lunchtime on Wednesday. After that, the transition is on with a pretty smooth forecast heading into the upcoming weekend.

You’re probably wondering what happened to the rain chances later in the week. Well, things change – especially 4-5 days out. Computer models earlier in the week argued for Northeast Kansas to be within the sights of countless quick-moving storm systems this week. That’s not the case anymore. The East Coast is seeing their first real Nor’easter of the season and that storm is of monstrous size and impact. Everything out in our neck of the woods is being dragged east because of that huge winter storm. So the rain chances on Thursday and Friday hit the Tennessee Rive Valley this time around, and not us. Skies look to stay fairly cloudy throughout this stretch though. In fact, don’t expect to see much in terms of continuous sunshine until the weekend.

Coming off a rather cold and wintry weekend – next weekend is already shaping up to be great. Keep those St. Patrick’s Day plans, as Irish eyes smile on our local forecast heading into the final weekend of winter 2017. Highs will rebound into the 60s come Saturday afternoon and the lower 70s are within reason by Sunday! How about the sky conditions? Don’t you worry – we’ll have bountiful blue skies overhead! The overall weather pattern looks to calm down a little bit too. In fact, our next BEST chance for rain

(or snow) looks like it holds off until early next week. Stay tuned.

You're already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas.

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert