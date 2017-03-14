Girl Scouts having fun with Westar Energy

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) –  A group of young girls got the opportunity to explore potential career options tonight.

Westar Energy partnered with the Girl Scouts of Northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri for “A Spark” event.

The event was to help get the girls interested in science, technology, engineering and math.

There was a station for each subject, with interactive activities, to show the girls what employees typically do during a workday.

Moms and organizers told us they were thrilled with how the event turned out.

