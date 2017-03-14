Goodyear investigating death at Topeka plant

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – An investigation is ongoing after a death was reported Tuesday morning at the Goodyear Tire plant in north Topeka.

A spokesperson with Goodyear released the following statement to KSNT News:

“We regret to confirm that early this morning, a contractor employed by Kansas Personnel Services Inc. died at the Topeka Goodyear Manufacturing Facility.”

Goodyear’s on site emergency response team and local emergency personnel responded immediately.

Goodyear says they are coordinating with Kansas Personnel Services Inc. on the investigation.

The cause of death has not yet been determined.

The identity of the victim has also not been released.

KSNT News will continue to update as additional information becomes available tonight on KSNT News and on KSNT.com.