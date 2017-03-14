Stormont Vail Hospital responds to hazardous material spill

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A hospital in Topeka is looking into a hazardous material spill late Monday night.

Stormont Vail Health Hospital says at 10:30 p.m. Monday, an incident occurred in the emergency department waiting room where a hazardous substance was spilled.

Stormont Vail says staff responded quickly and according to the Stormont Vail Health Hazardous Spill Response Procedure.

Stormont Vail Health Spokesperson Tracy O’Rourke says they hope things like this never happen.

“We understand that there is always a possibility so we train our staff accordingly. Last night they followed protocol and we were able to contain the situation quickly with minimal affect to those in the Emergency Department.”

The Emergency Department was temporarily shut down and patients were diverted to other local and regional emergency departments. The Stormont Vail Health Emergency Department should reopen later Tuesday morning. Other areas of the hospital were not affected.

A Report!t sent to the KSNT News newsroom Monday night saying the hazardous material was liquid mercury, however Stormont Vail has not confirmed that at this time.

Stormont Vail is expected to provide an update at 9:00 a.m.

Patients who are experiencing minor injury or illness can visit one of the Cotton O’Neil Express Cares:

Express Care Croco

2909 S.E. Walnut Dr.

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Weekends, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Express Care North

4505 N.W. Fielding Rd.

Monday – Friday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Weekends, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Express Care NOTO

1130 N. Kansas Ave.

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Closed Weekends

Express Care Urish

6725 S.W. 29th Street

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Weekends, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.