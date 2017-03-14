TopCon welcomes Catherine Sutherland to TopCon Geek Expo 2017

TopCon Geek Expo 2017 is pleased to welcome Catherine Sutherland. The Australian actress is known for her portrayal of Kat Hillard, the second Pink Power Ranger and later, the Pink Zeo Ranger and the first Pink Turbo Ranger in the Power Rangers television series.

Catherine Sutherland joined the cast of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers partway through its third season, replacing Amy Jo Johnson’s character Kimberly Hart as the bearer of the title of Pink Ranger. Catherine as Kat remained a member of the cast during the fourth season Power Rangers Zeo, the film Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie, and the fifth season Power Rangers Turbo until she left the cast mid-season. Catherine has said that Turbo was her favorite season to work on.

Catherine Sutherland also provided voice over work for various minor characters, and appeared in the movie that connected the two seasons. She has done voice overs for various minor characters on Power Rangers since her character left the show, such as in the Power Rangers Wild Force episode “Forever Red”. Catherine is a Fan Favorite at Conventions worldwide and we are sure she will be a Fan Favorite at TopCon.

TopCon will be Sepember 9 and 10 at the Expocentre’s Ag Hall.