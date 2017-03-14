Topeka Police and Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s office in walk-in accident reporting phase

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office reports Tuesday afternoon that they are in walk-in accident reporting phase due to inclement weather.

TPD and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says they will only respond to accidents that are alcohol related, hit and run, or involve injuries.

All other drivers involved in accidents are encouraged to exchange insurance and registration information and come to the Law Enforcement Center (320 S. Kansas) after the weather clears to report incidents.

During inclement weather, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office strongly discourages any non-essential travel.

