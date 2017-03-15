Bald eagle injured during Missouri tornado dies

Published:
In this Jan. 28, 2016, photo, a bald eagle soars over the Haw River below Jordan Lake in Moncure, N.C. Before 1982, North Carolina had no known nesting pairs of bald eagles. Currently it is estimated that up a dozen or more nesting pairs are located around the Jordan Lake area with 200-250 nesting pairs statewide. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Department of Conservation says efforts to save a bald eagle injured during a tornado earlier this month near Kansas City have failed.

The department said in a news release Tuesday that the eagle found with a wing damaged in the March 6 tornado near Smithville Lake died of the injuries Sunday.

A passer-by found the injured eagle along a road. The bird later was taken by a conservation agent to a wildlife rehabilitation expert, then on to the University of Missouri Veterinary Health Center in Columbia. That’s where the eagle died.

The department says Smithville Lake typically has three or four active eagle nests, meaning eagles still will be in that area this spring.

