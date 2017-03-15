Big warm-up in the days ahead

What we’re tracking:
- Warmer weather ahead
- More sunshine over the next few days
- Spring-like weekend
Much of the area will remain in the 30s overnight due to a continue south wind at 5-15mph. While the wind will be chilly, it will give us a head start to a big warm-up for Thursday.
Thursday afternoon, temperatures will soar in the middle to upper 60s east to lower 70s west. Skies will become partly cloudy and breezy south winds at 10-20mph.
Warmth continued into Friday with highs near 70 before a cold front pushes through, cooling us down into the lower to middle 60s for Saturday before and even bigger warm-up spreads in for Sunday with highs in the middle to upper 70s.
– KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller